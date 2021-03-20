Sara Takanashi is ski jumping's new yellow bib holder after reaching the World Cup podium for a fifth successive event.

The Japanese skier finished behind Marita Kramer to win silver in Nizhny Tagil, with the podium spot enough for her to top the World Cup standings for the first time this season.

Jumps of 96.5m and 96.0m combined for a score of 232.1 points for Austria's Kramer, who finished eight points clear of the rest of the field in Russia.

Kramer was the long-time yellow bib holder in this ski jumping season before relinquishing the lead to Nika Križnar last month.

But now there is a new leader to target, with Takanashi's 224.1-point haul seeing her edge out Križnar, who had to settle for bronze with a score of 218.1.

Takanashi's rise to the top is reward for her consistency, winning three gold medals and two silvers from her last five World Cup events dating back to early February.

But her overall lead remains a narrow one with three events left this season, with Križnar's 671 points just 15 adrift of the four-time World Cup champion.

Kramer rounds off the top three – a further 100 points back – with Norway's Silje Opseth still in with a chance of finishing in the top three.

The 13th of 15 World Cup events takes place on Sunday as the Nizhny Tagil concludes before the campaign finishes with next week's double header in Chaykovsky.

