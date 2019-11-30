Tande makes it back-to-back Ski Jumping World Cup wins

Tande added gold in Finland to the one he won in Poland last week to become the first athlete to top the podium at the first two events of a World Cup season since Austrian Andreas Kofler in 2011-2012.

But he didn't make life easy for himself scoring just 131m on his first jump before adding a mammoth second jump of 142m to give himself 282.5 points overall. The 2018 world champion was 9.2 points ahead of closest rival Philipp Aschenwald of Austria, who was bumped up to second place when Norway's Marius Lindvik was disqualified. And Slovenian Anze Lanisek completed the podium with a score of 272.4 points. "It's amazing because I didn’t feel sure about getting a top place in this competition," said the Norwegian. "Everyone is getting better and better each day and my jumps have been a bit unstable – not top jumps every time – so of course I am really happy. "I saw that I was only four metres behind in total and I thought 'If I can produce my best jump then I can take this.'"

