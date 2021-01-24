Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal soared to a shock victory in just her second ski jumping World Cup competition in Ljubno, Slovenia.

The 19-year-old, who finished 33rd on World Cup debut in Ramsau in December, landed 92m and 89m to deny home favourite Ema Klinec.

"I didn't expect that at all, but I'm very happy with both of my jumps," she said.

"I like the hill and especially the second jump was really good."

Kvandal, who helped Norway to team silver on Saturday, excelled in a second round where judges lowered the gate, jumpers struggled to build speed and distances suffered as a result.

Klinec's first effort of 94m was the furthest in the field and she took silver, 4.7 points ahead of bronze medallist Marita Kramer.

Austrian Kramer maintained her lead in the overall World Cup standings with a podium place.

