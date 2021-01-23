Home advantage proved pivotal in the women's team ski jumping World Cup event in Ljubno, as the Slovenian team flew to victory.

Eight jumps of the highest quality assured the hosts of the win, with Ema Klinec top-scoring on her country's first attempt with a jump worthy of 147.3 points.

The 22-year-old followed that up with another impressive score of 141.5 to put her team into the ascendency, before a solid display from Spela Rogelj maintained the advantage.

Ursa Bogataj was third down the slope for the hosts, and she kept up the high standard with two more jumps that broke the 90m barrier to keep second-placed Norway at bay.

Silje Opseth did her best to keep the leaders honest on the third leg for the Norwegian team, but Nika Kriznar kept her cool in the final jumps to secure the win.

The 20-year-old didn't let the occasion get to her in Ljubno, and produced jumps of 134.4 and 131.5 to give her country the win.

The victory propels Slovenia to the top of the Nations Cup standings on 543 points, with Austria - who finished third on the day - second on 489, while Norway's performance was enough to lift them into third spot overall with 451.

