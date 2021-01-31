Halvor Egner Granerud took his eighth World Cup win of the ski jumping season â€“ and second of the weekend in Willingen â€“ with another masterful display.

Poor weather conditions in Germany meant the second jump was cancelled, leaving Granerud to toast a tenth podium from 17 events after a 149-metre first-run jump.

That was comfortably the longest of the day and he won by 19.3 points from silver medallist Piotr Zyla.

The Polish athlete jumped 137 metres and finished just 2.1 points ahead of Germanyâ€™s Markus Eisenbichler, who completed the podium.

Granerud â€“ who had not won a World Cup event before this season â€“ tops the standings with 1206 points, 318 ahead of second-placed Eisenbichler.

The ski jumpers stay in Germany and go to Klingenthal for a double-header next weekend.

