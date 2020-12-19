Halvor Egner Granerud claimed a fourth successive FIS Ski Jumping World Cup victory after a superb second jump saw him hold onto his first-round lead to take top spot on the podium in Engelberg.

The Norwegian emulated two of the sport's greats with the win in Switzerland, as he equalled both Ole Bremseth and Espen Bredesen's record of four consecutive victories with another fine display.

The 24-year-old dealt best with the challenging conditions on the runway to put himself at the top of the standings after the first set of jumps, as his 133.5m effort saw him lead Kamil Stoch of Poland by 0.5 points.

And Granerud went one better on his second attempt, as he kept his cool to secure the win with the last attempt of the day, recording the longest jump of the competition with a mammoth effort of 138.0m to leave him with 311.4 points.

â€œIt was not easy. I think this is my best performance this winter, especially with all the conditions in the first place,â€ Granerud said.

Stoch kept the Norwegian honest throughout the competition, as the experienced 33-year-old finished second with a final score of 309.2 to give him his first podium of the season.

Slovenian Anze Lanisek also made an appearance in the top three for the first time in 2020/21 in Saturday's action, as he edged out Markus Eisenbichler of Germany to finish third with a score of 302.7.

The victory in Engelberg keeps Granerud at the top of the overall standings after six events with a score of 500, with Eisenbichler his nearest contender, some 117 points behind.

Robert Johansson, who failed to pick up any points in Switzerland after falling foul of the conditions earlier in the day, remains third with 220 points to his name.

