Ursa Bogataj came out on top as Slovenia swept the podium places in the women's HS100 at the ski jumping World Cup in Oberhof Berlin.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished with 227.4 points, 4.3 ahead of compatriot Nika Kriznar, who recorded a final tally of 273.1, while Ema Klinec finished third with 262.4.

Ad

Ski Jumping Bogataj leads Slovenian clean sweep at ski jumping World Cup in Oberhof YESTERDAY AT 20:24

It put her behind Kriznar, who totalled 139.7 after the first jump, but Bogataj bounced back on her second attempt, recording 100.0 for Distance 2 and a total 140.6 points to take the lead.

Klinec, meanwhile, sat in fifth after her first jump but produced a Points 2 tally of 132.8 to propel her onto the podium.

Sportsbeat 2022

Oslo Watch Norway's Tande's winning ski jump in Oslo 06/03/2022 AT 18:18