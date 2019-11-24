Norway finished second in the team event on Saturday and after the first jump on Sunday it was a familiar story with Tande just behind Karl Geiger of Germany, who had topped the qualifying.

However in tricky conditions in the second run, a number of jumpers found it difficult, having already watched Piotr Zyla crash out.

Kamil Stoch rose up to the top of the standings briefly to give the home fans something to cheer about after a disappointing first jump but he was soon overtaken by Slovenia’s Anze Lanisek.

Neither of the Japanese jumpers Daiki Ito and defending World Cup champion Ryoyo Kobayashi could match Lanisek until Tande jumped again and moved 15.8 points clear.

Video - Daniel Andre Tande secures victory in Wisla 00:44

All eyes were on Geiger but he couldn’t deliver and had to settle for seventh.