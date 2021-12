Ski Jumping

Jan Hoerl wins first ski jumping World Cup title with huge leap at event in Poland and says 'I am speechless'

The Austrian produced a huge second-round effort to top the standings. Jan Hoerl went extremely long and it was enough for him to secure victory in the ski jumping event in Poland. "It was really tricky out there but this is my first victory, I am speechless. I am really happy," the Austrian said following his win.

00:01:51, an hour ago