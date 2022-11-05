Silje Opseth claimed her second World Cup win in her career, as the Norwegian finished 7.3 points ahead of her nearest rival at the first FIS Ski Jumping event of the season in Wisla.

The 23-year-old improved on her 123m first jump in the women's HS134 by four metres to post a score of 251.5, ahead of defending World Cup champion Marita Kramer's 244.2.

Ad

Ospeth's last win came in Oslo last season, also on a HS134, and she eventually finished sixth overall in the 2021-22 World Cup standings.

Wisla Highlights: Watch both of Opseth's jumps as she takes second career WC win in Wisla 5 HOURS AGO

Kramer, from Austria, was second after her first jump of 121.5m, earning her 120.3 points and held on to the runner-up spot with a 123.9-point leap.

The Dutch-born 21-year-old finished top of the overall standings last season with seven wins in total.

There was a second Austrian on the podium, with Eva Pinkelnig producing two consistent jumps to bring her total to 243.1.

- - -

Stream top winter sports action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Ski Jumping Watch Kubacki nail jump and top standings at Wisla 20 HOURS AGO