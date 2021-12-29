Ryoyu Kobayashi secured his fourth win of the season in the first of the men's Four Hills events at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf.

The Japanese overturned strong first round performances from Norwegians Robert Johansson and Halvor Egner Granerud to triumph with a score of 302, and jumps of 128.5m and 141m.

Granerud took second with a score of 299, with his compatriot Johansson leapfrogging Marius Lindvik on to the podium with the final jump of the day and a score of 298.6.

Karl Geiger, finishing fifth, claimed the yellow bib.

Thoughts now turn to Garmisch-Partenkirchen on New Year's Day, before Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

But it´s tournament favourite Kobayashi, who won all four events in the 2018-2019 edition, who takes a valuable win into the Four Hills tournament.

The event in Oberstdorf on Wednesday was plagued with strong backwinds and rain as competitors struggled in fierce conditions that forced gate changes.

After a tepid start, it was Markus Eisenbichler who breathed fresh life into the competition in the final round, taking top spot 20 points ahead of second.

But Slovenia's Lovro Kos stole the lead with the next jump before Kobayashi set a score that would prove unbeatable in Germany.

