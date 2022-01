Ski Jumping

'He is there!' - Marius Lindvik dominates ski jump in Zakopane

Marius Lindvik put down a massive second leap on the large hill in Zakopane to dominate a ski jump World Cup event at the Polish venue. Lindvik finished a full 10 points clear of Karl Geiger of Germany. Anze Lanisek was third to cap off a successful weekend for the Slovenians after their team win on Saturday.

00:01:08, 16/01/2022 at 22:59