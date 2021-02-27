Piotr Zyla became the oldest ski jumper to ever win a world title with a shock normal hill gold in Oberstdorf.
The 34-year-old had never finished higher than 19th in seven World Championship appearances in the discipline and was available at 50-1 for the victory in Germany.
But the Pole led at the halfway mark with a technically sound first effort of 105m, followed up by a winning effort of 102.5m.
Zyla prevailed with 268.8 points, 3.6 ahead of Germany's Karl Geiger while Slovenia's Anze Lanisek rounded off the podium with a score of 261.5.
Norwegian favourite Halvor Egner Granerud didn't hit the calculation line on the opening jump but made a remarkable recovery from 16th to fourth with 103m at the second time of asking, the farthest in the field.
Sportsbeat 2021