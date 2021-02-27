Piotr Zyla became the oldest ski jumper to ever win a world title with a shock normal hill gold in Oberstdorf.

The 34-year-old had never finished higher than 19th in seven World Championship appearances in the discipline and was available at 50-1 for the victory in Germany.

Ski Jumping Klinec claims historic gold medal at Ski Jumping World Championships in Oberstdorf 25/02/2021 AT 18:48

But the Pole led at the halfway mark with a technically sound first effort of 105m, followed up by a winning effort of 102.5m.

Zyla prevailed with 268.8 points, 3.6 ahead of Germany's Karl Geiger while Slovenia's Anze Lanisek rounded off the podium with a score of 261.5.

Norwegian favourite Halvor Egner Granerud didn't hit the calculation line on the opening jump but made a remarkable recovery from 16th to fourth with 103m at the second time of asking, the farthest in the field.

Sportsbeat 2021

Ski Jumping Norway claim Mixed Team World Cup gold 20/02/2021 AT 14:48