The Polish jumper finished the event with a total score of 418.5 and just edged out second-placed Timi Zacj of Slovenia who ended the contest on 418.2.

Zyla's success owed much to his showing in the first round in Tauplitz as he recorded a jump of 225.5 metres which, which he followed up with a 219.5m leap in the second round.

Zacj produced the highest-scoring jump of the day when he registered 225.0 points for his second effort but couldn't quite make up the ground after Zyla had put himself in a strong position with his first leap.

The top three was completed by Austria's Stefan Kraft as he collected bronze with a final score of 416.6.