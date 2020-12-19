Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was delighted to follow in the footsteps of his hero Aksel Lund Svindal after completing a weekend double at Val Gardena.

Kilde won the men's Downhill on Saturday to back up Friday's Super G triumph, becoming just the second man to win both events in the same year at the Italian venue after his compatriot Svindal did so in 2015.

Skiing Petra Vlhova leads the way after first run 21/11/2020 AT 10:01

"It's amazing to score a double here in Val Gardena like Aksel did," Kilde said. "He was always an idol for me and it's great to join him with this special achievement.

"It was a tight race. I felt I had control and I skied well, so I'm really happy with the victory today."

Kilde came home in 2:01.45 to claim his sixth victory in a World Cup event and move to the top of the overall World Cup standings on 335 points ahead of Sunday's Giant Slalom in Alta Badia.

The Norwegian finished just over two-tenths of a second clear of Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who claimed his first World Cup podium place having finished as the highest of three Americans in the top six. "I am definitely surprised but this is a big step for me today," said the 28-year-old.

"I have a good feeling in my skiing right now and being able to do it from start to finish is huge.

"This hill can be really challenging in the sense that you have to ski clean and fast all the way through, you really have to put everything together."

Switzerland's Beat Feuz claimed third in 2:01.99, with Bryce Bennett and Kjetil Jansrud tied for fourth.

Sportsbeat 2020

Skiing Shiffrin to return to World Cup skiing this weekend after a six-week break 11/03/2020 AT 12:17