Tess Ledeux claimed World Cup gold on home soil while Andri Ragettli was also victorious at the freeski slopestyle in Font Romeu.

Former world champion Ledeux was a comfortable winner, with the Frenchwoman well ahead of her competitors.

Ad

The 20-year-oldâ€™s best score of 86.46 was almost 13 points ahead of Americaâ€™s Marin Hamill, who finished second with a score of 73.56 from her best run.

Skiing 'Rocket' Dave Ryding ready for take off ahead of Winter Olympic tilt 10/11/2021 AT 13:14

Austriaâ€™s Lara Wolf came home in third place with a score of 66.16, with Great Britainâ€™s Katie Summerhayes finishing in sixth.

Though he was not quite as far ahead as Ledeux, Ragettli also proved to be a comfortable winner in the menâ€™s event.

The Swiss star, who won his maiden world title in Aspen last year, soared to World Cup gold with a best score of 86.36.

New Zealandâ€™s Ben Barclay finished in second place after posting 82.71, with Edouard Therriault edging out his Canadian compatriots Teal Harle and Mark Hendrickson to secure third with 81.71. Sportsbeat 2021

Skiing In-form Pellegrino kicks off New Year with sprint success 01/01/2021 AT 16:54