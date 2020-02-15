The win in Slovenia came with the penultimate run of the day, with an exceptionally fast time of 56.62 seconds. That gave her a winning time of 1:54.32.

That was well ahead of her nearest challenger, Slovakian skiier Petra Vlhova. She ran a combined 1:54.66, which meant that she dropped down from first after her initial attempt.

Third place was clamed by Slovenian Meta Hrovat, who recorded 1:55.91 in her home country. The final place on the podium was shared with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, whose disappointing second run was not enough to keep her from medalling.

Great Britain's Alex Tilley finished in 27th position with a time of 1:58.18 seconds, almost four seconds off the winning pace.