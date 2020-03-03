Regions of northern Italy have been in a state of lockdown for over a week after significant numbers of cases of the virus were confirmed.

The FIS meeting took place by telephone conference and covered plans for the final three weeks of the World Cup, though with a particular focus on the Alpine finals in Cortina.

"After a long discussion, the Council agreed with the request of the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) on the advice of the Italian Regional Government and Health Authorities in Veneto, to wait until Friday 6th March to make a final decision on the staging of the FIS Alpine World Cup Finals in Cortina," said a statement.

"This is also the date specified by the authorities for their next general update in regard to the status of controlling measures that have been undertaken to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and any measures that will be implemented.

"For all other FIS World Cup competitions, FIS will maintain the existing principles that are being applied, which are to fully comply with the instructions and decisions of the National and Regional Governments and their Health Authorities.

" "Additionally, FIS remains in constant contact with the hosting National Ski Associations and Organising Committees to provide support including information about measures undertaken by other Organisers. "

"Should any changes to the current competition calendars be necessary as a result of measures imposed by National and Regional Governments, they will be announced as any decisions are made."