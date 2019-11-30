For the first time in the distance this season, Johaugh dominated her rivals. She won by more than 30 seconds ahead of the Finish Krista Parmakoski.

While Johaug's position rarely looked in doubt, third place looked to be up for grabs until the last, and the final position on the podium was claimed by Russian athlete Natalia Nepryaeva.

She was pushed to the end when American Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was one second behind, and behind her by the same time was Czech skier Katerina Razymova.

Thanks to her win, Johaug increased her lead over the pack with the skate pursuit to come tomorrow morning, with Maubet Bjornsen several seconds behind.