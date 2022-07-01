The 2022/23 snooker season is starting to shape up with the addition of the World Mixed Doubles to the calendar and a new home for the elite eight-man Tour Championship.

The four leading players in the world rankings will be joined by the top quartet in the women's game – Reanne Evans, Ng On Yee, world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai and Rebecca Kenna – on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September to compete for a title last contested in 1991 and won by Steve Davis and Allison Fisher.

The Tour Championship – the penultimate event of the season before the 47th World Championship in Sheffield – moves from Llandudno to Hull between 27 March to 2 April and is contested between the top eight on the one-year ranking list after the Turkish Masters.

Outside of the main ranking events, the Six-red World Championship will be staged in Bangkok in September for the first time since 2019 when Stephen Maguire defeated John Higgins 8-6 in the final.

The Champion of Champions event returns to Bolton in October with the Masters – involving the world's top 16 players – hosted by Alexandra Palace in London in its traditional date at the outset of 2023.

Provisional 2022/23 World Snooker calendar

Championship League – 28 June to 29 July, Morningside Arena, Leicester (World Ranking)

European Masters – 16-21 August, Stadthalle Fürth, Fuerth, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Six Red World Championship – 5-10 September, Bangkok, Thailand (Non-ranking)

World Mixed Doubles – 24-25 September, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (NR)

British Open – 26 September to 2 October, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (WR)

Northern Ireland Open – 16-23 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Champion of Champions – 31 October to 6 November, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (NR)

UK Championship – 12-20 November, Barbican Centre, York (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Scottish Open – 28 November to 4 December, Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Championship League – 6 December to 9 March (NR)

English Open – 12-18 December, Brentwood Centre, Brentwood (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

The Masters – 8-15 January, Alexandra Palace, London (NR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Grand Prix – 16-22 January, The Centaur, Cheltenham (WR)

Snooker Shoot Out – 26-29 January, Morningside Arena, Leicester (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

German Masters – 1-5 February, Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Welsh Open – 13-19 February, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Players Championship – 20-26 February, Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (WR)

Turkish Masters – 13-19 March, Antalya, Turkey (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Tour Championship – 27 March to 2 April, Bonus Arena, Hull (WR)

World Championship qualifiers – 3-12 April, English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Championship – 15 April to 1 May, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

