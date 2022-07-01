The 2022/23 snooker season is starting to shape up with the addition of the World Mixed Doubles to the calendar and a new home for the elite eight-man Tour Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are set to play in the World Mixed Doubles at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in September.
The four leading players in the world rankings will be joined by the top quartet in the women's game – Reanne Evans, Ng On Yee, world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai and Rebecca Kenna – on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September to compete for a title last contested in 1991 and won by Steve Davis and Allison Fisher.
Despite the ongoing absence of China from the sport due to Covid travel restrictions, there are 15 world ranking events pencilled in the diary with 10 of them set to be broadcast by Eurosport.
Eurosport continues its exclusive coverage of the Home Nations Series between October and February which will see the Scottish Open staged by Meadowbank in Edinburgh for the first time and the Welsh Open switched from Newport to Llandudno.
The Tour Championship – the penultimate event of the season before the 47th World Championship in Sheffield – moves from Llandudno to Hull between 27 March to 2 April and is contested between the top eight on the one-year ranking list after the Turkish Masters.
Outside of the main ranking events, the Six-red World Championship will be staged in Bangkok in September for the first time since 2019 when Stephen Maguire defeated John Higgins 8-6 in the final.
The Champion of Champions event returns to Bolton in October with the Masters – involving the world's top 16 players – hosted by Alexandra Palace in London in its traditional date at the outset of 2023.
Provisional 2022/23 World Snooker calendar
- Championship League – 28 June to 29 July, Morningside Arena, Leicester (World Ranking)
- European Masters – 16-21 August, Stadthalle Fürth, Fuerth, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Six Red World Championship – 5-10 September, Bangkok, Thailand (Non-ranking)
- World Mixed Doubles – 24-25 September, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (NR)
- British Open – 26 September to 2 October, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (WR)
- Northern Ireland Open – 16-23 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Champion of Champions – 31 October to 6 November, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (NR)
- UK Championship – 12-20 November, Barbican Centre, York (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Scottish Open – 28 November to 4 December, Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Championship League – 6 December to 9 March (NR)
- English Open – 12-18 December, Brentwood Centre, Brentwood (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- The Masters – 8-15 January, Alexandra Palace, London (NR) LIVE on Eurosport
- World Grand Prix – 16-22 January, The Centaur, Cheltenham (WR)
- Snooker Shoot Out – 26-29 January, Morningside Arena, Leicester (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- German Masters – 1-5 February, Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Welsh Open – 13-19 February, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Players Championship – 20-26 February, Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (WR)
- Turkish Masters – 13-19 March, Antalya, Turkey (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- Tour Championship – 27 March to 2 April, Bonus Arena, Hull (WR)
- World Championship qualifiers – 3-12 April, English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
- World Championship – 15 April to 1 May, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport
