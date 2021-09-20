Retired snooker referee Alan Chamberlain has died at the age of 78, World Snooker Tour has confirmed.

Chamberlain took charge of the 1997 World Championship final as Ken Doherty defeated Stephen Hendry 18-12 after becoming a match official in 1983.

He was also the referee at eight Masters finals and oversaw seven 147 maximum breaks and Jamie Burnett's record 148 at the 2004 UK Championship before retiring in 2016 following six years as a director of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news today about Alan," said WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson . "He was a lovely man, a fantastic servant to our sport for well over 30 years and made a great contribution.

As a referee, he was one of the very best we have ever seen. His ability to take control of the biggest matches with a calm demeanour set a perfect example for the younger generation of referees who followed in his footsteps.

“Once he put away his gloves for good, he became a much-admired director, and put his vast experience and knowledge to excellent use both in snooker and billiards.

“Our sincere condolences go to Alan’s family and friends.”

