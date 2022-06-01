Judd Trump and Mark Selby have been awarded MBEs, with both named in the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours List.

Both have been rewarded for their services to snooker and their charity work.

Trump won the World Championship in 2020, which was in the middle of a run of stunning success in the game.

Selby followed Trump in winning the World Championship in 2021, which was his fourth victory at the Crucible after triumphs in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The pair have 43 ranking titles between them, with Trump on 23 and Selby on 20.

“To be awarded an MBE is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family,” Trump said. “It was a huge surprise.

“It’s an absolute honour to be an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Jessie May Foundation; both do such amazing work and I will continue to support them as much as possible. I hope I can continue to help grow the sport of snooker and inspire kids to pick up a cue.”

Speaking to WST, Selby said: ”To receive an MBE is one of the proudest moments of my life. It is an incredible honour.

“I have always put everything I have into snooker and also tried to help the fantastic charities I am connected with. For someone like me, from an unprivileged background, to achieve a lot and to be recognised with an MBE hopefully gives inspiration to others.”

