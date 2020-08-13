Semi-finals, Day 14
Anthony McGill cuts the deficit against Kyren Wilson with a classy century at the Crucible.
Watch Kyren Wilson record his third century of the match as he takes the 21st frame of his semi-final against Anthony McGill with a break of 116.
Watch Kyren Wilson break up the reds with a fine shot in his World Championship semi-final clash against Anthony McGill.
Watch as Kyren Wilson narrowly misses out on a century but produces a break of 99 to level his World Championship semi-final against Kyren Wilson.
Ronnie O'Sullivan was handed a big slice of luck in the second session against Mark Selby in the World Championship at the Crucible.
Ronnie O'Sullivan was left shaking his head after a big kick saw him miss a relatively simple black pot against Mark Selby.
Anthony McGill cannot believe his luck as he gets away with a bizarre fluke against Kyren Wilson in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.
Kyren Wilson piles the early pressure on Anthony McGill with a stunning century in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks to Eurosport about his 2013 break and feeling 'like Rocky after a sabbatical'.
