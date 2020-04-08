Eddie Hearn tweeted on Wednesday:

" As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon. My dad Barry Hearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits! Thank you "

Barry Hearn is one of the UK's most prominent promoters of sporting events. The 71-year-old is the founder of Matchroom Sport, which played a key role in boosting snooker's popularity in the 1980s.

He is currently the chairman of World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation, while he held the same role at football club Leyton Orient from 1995 to 2014.

Barry's son Eddie now runs the boxing side of Matchroom Sport, with the company ranking world champion Anthony Joshua among the boxers they promote.

On Sunday, Barry revealed he is hoping to stage the rescheduled World Championship behind closed doors with a July 25 start date.

Barry Hearn's influence across sports in pictures

With Mark Williams after the world snooker championship final in 2018...

Barry Hearn, Chairman of World Snooker congratulates Mark Williams of Wales after he won the tournament in 2018Getty Images

With boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing...

Anthony Joshua poses for a photo with the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title belts with Eddie Hearn and Barry HearnGetty Images

With darts PDC world champion Peter Wright on December 31 last year...