World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating.

The 72-year-old, who had surgery in April after suffering a heart attack, is not displaying any symptoms.

Matchroom say additional staff and family members have all been tested and were negative.

Hearn's son and Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie, is currently self-isolating after he tested positive on Thursday.

Welshman Daniel Wells had to withdraw from the Championship League on Saturday after he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

