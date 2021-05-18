The British Open will return to the World Snooker Tour for the first time since 2004 this season.

The tournament will run from August 16-22 and will be the second ranking event of the 2021/22 campaign.

All 128 tour players are set to compete in the event, which was held every year from 1985 to 2004. John Higgins was the last winner of the tournament when he beat Stephen Maguire in the final, while Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams and Steve Davis have also lifted the trophy.

Snooker Gods of Snooker: 'He made the sport what it is' – Rocket Ronnie on the magic of Hurricane Higgins 14/05/2021 AT 10:39

Brighton was the host city in 2004 but it is yet to be confirmed where it will be played in 2021.

WST chairman Steve Dawson said: "We continue to work towards building a full calendar for the 2021/22 season and the schedule is gradually taking shape.

We are delighted to bring back the British Open which has a fantastic history and has been won by many of the greats including Steve Davis, Jimmy White, Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams, Paul Hunter and John Higgins.

"Planning for the tournament is now in progress with the intention to restore its position as a prestigious event on the calendar."

The Turkish Masters will be held in Antalya from September 27 to October 3.

The new season is due to begin with the Championship League starting on July 4 with the provisional calendar yet be finalised for venues after Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire played host to large swathes of the 2020/21 campaign behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Snooker Why Judd Trump is snooker's undisputed world number one 13/05/2021 AT 09:54