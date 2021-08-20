Ali Carter made a magnificent 147 break – Elliot Slessor in the last 16 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester. Two-times world finalistmade a magnificent 147 break – the second of the British Open after John Higgins on Monday – but lost 3-1 toin the last 16 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

World number 49 Slessor followed up his 3-2 victory over outgoing world number one Judd Trump in the third round earlier on Friday by rolling in breaks of 76, 74 and 63 with Carter's maximum coming in restoring parity at 1-1.

It was the 168th competitive maximum in snooker history and the third of world number 22 Carter's career with his first coming during his run to the world final in 2008.

British Open 'I've won enough titles to be number one' – Rueful Trump loses top spot to Selby after Slessor loss 4 HOURS AGO

A 53 in the third frame was not enough for Carter to maintain momentum as Gateshead professional Slessor showed his qualities by closing out the final two frames with some lovely scoring.

Carter's consolation is £7,000 for reaching the last 16 and a likely share of the £5,000 highest break prize with Higgins.

Former European Masters champion Jimmy Robertson showed his class in the last 16 to dismiss Stephen Maguire 3-0.

World number 60 Robertson -– who defeated Joe Perry 9-6 to lift his solitary ranking title three years ago – restricted the Scotsman to only 26 points in the second frame as breaks of 126 and 74 saw him become the first player to book his place in the quarter-final draw in rapid style.

Maguire's surprise exit leaves Mark Williams as the only player in the world top 16 left competing at the event with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson both opting out of the season's second ranking event.

The short format has proved a lottery for the sport's main protagonists with Judd Trump losing his world number one ranking to Mark Selby after a 3-2 defeat to Slessor in the last 32 earlier on Friday.

Did he touch it?! - Jimmy Robertson calls foul on himself but was he right?

Selby was emptied out of the event after a 3-0 drubbing by Ali Carter in his home city on Thursday evening.

Three-times ranking event winner Ricky Walden continued his return to form with a 3-1 win over amateur Ross Muir in the last 16 following his 3-1 victory over John Higgins earlier on Friday.

Muir contributed a 78 break in the third frame, but a closing 97 from Walden was enough to ensure his progress to the quarter-finals.

Which is hardest: 147, hole-in-one, nine-dart finish? Judd Trump has the answer

British Open last-16 draw

Jimmy Robertson 3-0 Stephen Maguire

3-0 Stephen Maguire David Gilbert v Hammad Miah

Ali Carter 1-3 Elliot Slessor

Ricky Walden 3-1 Ross Muir

3-1 Ross Muir Lu Ning v Lukas Kleckers

Zhang Jiankang v Mark Williams

Joe O'Connor v Zhou Yuelong

Hossein Vafaei v Gary Wilson

British Open Walden ends Higgins' bid for record fifth British Open title, full last-16 draw 7 HOURS AGO