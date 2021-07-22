Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the 2021 snooker British Open.

The former world number one has decided to skip one of the biggest events of the year, which is due to take place next month, from August 16-22.

A statement on the WST official website confirmed the news, saying:

O’Sullivan decided to pull out before the draw was made for the world ranking event. He is replaced in the field by James Cahill.

"The draw and format will be announced next week."

The 45-year-old veteran reached five finals in the 2020/2021 season but did not win a ranking event.

