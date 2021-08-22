Mark Williams rolled back the clock and balls to complete a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in the British Open final at Leicester's Morningside Arena – an astonishing 24 years after he first won the event.

The three-times world champion drubbed Stephen Hendry 9-2 to carry off the British Open in 1997 at the age of 22 and the free-wheeling Welshman has clearly lost none of his ability at the age of 46 as he moves onto 24 career ranking titles.

The first four frames were shared with Williams knocking in 111 in the third frame only for former Crucible semi-finalist Wilson to make 62 in restoring parity at 2-2.

The Tyneside player produced a lovely 101 to move 3-2 clear before Williams started to come on strong with a 75 break in the seventh frame and a 115 break – his second century of an engrossing evening – helping the Cwm man move to a 5-4 lead and the cusp of the £100,000 first prize in the season's second ranking event.

A missed pink by Wilson among the balls proved fatal for world number 28 Wilson as Williams returned to the table to secure a superb victory that cements his place among the giants of the green baize.

"That's the best I've played this week," said Williams.

Williams won the inaugural WST Pro Series event in March to claim his 23rd ranking title when he turned 46 on 21 March.

He became the third oldest ranking event winner behind fellow Welshmen Doug Mountjoy at the age of 46 in 1988 and Ray Reardon, who was 50 in 1982.

Williams is also the oldest winner since he won in March. He is a remarkable player and champion.

