Lu Ning - Jimmy Robertson

Follow the British Open Snooker match between Ning Lu and Jimmy Robertson with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 August 2021. Find up to date British Open standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

Snooker fans can find the latest Snooker news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Ning Lu and Jimmy Robertson. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Snooker to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.