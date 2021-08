Snooker

Snooker news - Incredible! - Watch John Higgins knock in stunning 147 breaker at British Open

Watch the thrilling conclusion to John Higgins' stunning 147 at the British Open on Monday. We pick up the action just after Higgins had knocked in his ton. The Scotsman went on to record the 12th 147 of his career that moves him to second, behind only fellow Class of 92 member and close friend Ronnie O'Sullivan.

00:03:17, an hour ago