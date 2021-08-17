In a highly-anticipated grudge match at the British Open on Monday evening, Reanne Evans refused to bump fists with Mark Allen, the father of her child, ahead of their first round clash.

The pair reportedly split acrimoniously in 2008 after a three-year relationship, leading to their first ever meeting on the baize to be billed as the 'Battle of the Exes'.

But a dispute over child maintenance has left relations between the former couple strained.

The animosity between the two was clear throughout in front of a lively crowd.

It follows on from the awkward moment at the World Snooker Championship when Evans, who was working as a BBC pundit, left a practice table in the studio because Allen complained her presence was too much of a distraction.

"It was awful and I wouldn't want to do it again really," Allen said.

"She potted some brilliant balls under pressure. That puts you under pressure because then your safety has to be pinpoint and mine wasn't quite there.

"She was very unfortunate not to go on and win 3-1...I just want to play snooker.

That's all it was to me, a snooker match. A win in the first round of the British Open and I move on.

Evans, who earned a two-year tour card this season to turn professional, refused to address the reasons behind snubbing Allen's fist bump, but said afterwards: "I was told at the start no handshakes or anything.

"In my head, I had visualised the match and just went straight to the table.

"No one wanted that match but you have to respect the top players. I am absolutely gutted but I am really proud at the same time.

"Hopefully more girls and women start playing snooker and realise that they can do it as well."

Evans is a vocal critic of the pay inequality between men's and women's snooker. Evans revealed in 2019 that she had earned £450 after winning the top prize in the sport, while Ronnie O'Sullivan won £250,000.

