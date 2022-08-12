Anthony Hamilton ended Jimmy White's hopes of reaching the British Open last 64 with a 4-0 whitewash of the 'Whirlwind' in Wigan.

White is a two-time winner of the British Open. He first claimed the title with a 13-9 win over Neal Foulds in 1987 before defeating James Wattana 10-7 in the final five years later.

Hamilton was joined in the random draw for the second round in Milton Keynes next month (September 26-2 October) by world No. 19 David Gibert.

Gilbert surprisingly lost 5-1 to Marco Fu in qualifying for the European Masters, but produced breaks of 100 and 72 in a 4-0 victory against Aaron Hill.

Ryan Day progressed with a 4-1 win over Rebecca Kenna that saw the former Shoot Out champion knock in breaks of 52, 64 and 65.

Zhou Yuelong completed a 4-1 win over Jenson Kendrick with the 2020 European Masters finalist finishing with runs of 80, 69 and 72.

Zhou is the 13th Chinese player to win a match in qualifying for the British Open.

Latest British Open qualifying results

Anthony Hamilton 4-0 Jimmy White

Jimmy White Jamie Jones 4-1 Scott Donaldson

4-1 Scott Donaldson Andy Lee 4-3 Barry Pinches

4-3 Barry Pinches Ryan Day 4-1 Rebecca Kenna

4-1 Rebecca Kenna Ross Muir 4-0 Zak Surety

4-0 Zak Surety David Gilbert 4-0 Aaron Hill

4-0 Aaron Hill Zhou Yuelong 4-1 Jenson Kendrick

4-1 Jenson Kendrick Zhang Jiankang 4-0 Reanne Evans

