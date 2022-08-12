Anthony Hamilton ended Jimmy White's hopes of reaching the British Open last 64 with a 4-0 whitewash of the 'Whirlwind' in Wigan.
White rolled in a magical 133 break in completing a 5-4 win over Andrew Pagett in European Masters qualifying last month, but could not emulate that form against former German Masters winner Hamilton, who finished with a break of 100 to advance.
White is a two-time winner of the British Open. He first claimed the title with a 13-9 win over Neal Foulds in 1987 before defeating James Wattana 10-7 in the final five years later.
Hamilton was joined in the random draw for the second round in Milton Keynes next month (September 26-2 October) by world No. 19 David Gibert.
Gilbert surprisingly lost 5-1 to Marco Fu in qualifying for the European Masters, but produced breaks of 100 and 72 in a 4-0 victory against Aaron Hill.
Ryan Day progressed with a 4-1 win over Rebecca Kenna that saw the former Shoot Out champion knock in breaks of 52, 64 and 65.
Zhou Yuelong completed a 4-1 win over Jenson Kendrick with the 2020 European Masters finalist finishing with runs of 80, 69 and 72.
Zhou is the 13th Chinese player to win a match in qualifying for the British Open.
Latest British Open qualifying results
- Anthony Hamilton 4-0 Jimmy White
- Jamie Jones 4-1 Scott Donaldson
- Andy Lee 4-3 Barry Pinches
- Ryan Day 4-1 Rebecca Kenna
- Ross Muir 4-0 Zak Surety
- David Gilbert 4-0 Aaron Hill
- Zhou Yuelong 4-1 Jenson Kendrick
- Zhang Jiankang 4-0 Reanne Evans
'Bang out of order' - Liang questions referee's placement during opponent's break
'One of my best wins' – Ng stuns Doherty in qualifying, Liang loses on return
