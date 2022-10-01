Mark Allen comfortably beat Noppon Saengkham 6-1 to reach the final of the British Open in Milton Keynes.

Saengkham had edged a 5-3 battle with Jamie Jones to reach the semi-finals, while Allen advanced after coming back to beat Mark Selby 5-3 in a marathon quarter-final.

Against Saengkham, however, he wasted no time in taking the first four frames in quick succession.

The first frame saw Allen knock in a blue, leading to five foul points, but he quickly responded by slamming a brilliant red moments later. He was more dominant in the second frame, allowing no chance for Saengkham to make his stake in the match.

The Northern Irishman managed his sixth century of the week in the third frame, showing off his exceptional control of the cue ball when gaining the 3-0 lead. The points were at 349-6 by the end of the first four frames, with Allen truly dominating.

After a break, Saengkham impressively nailed a brown to the middle. It wasn’t enough, though, with a break of 56 from Allen to finish off the fifth frame.

Mistakes were made in the sixth frame that saw Saengkham, who had only managed 11 points in the first five frames, down the brown and blue in a run of 48, making it 5-1.

The seventh frame had Saengkham miss the green, which Allen was able to sink. He was then able to down the blue, confirming his 6-1 win and his ticket to the final.

"It was a perfect start today. I played pretty well," said Allen after his win.

"Fortunately, we don't play snooker on paper, and the favourite doesn't always win, otherwise it would be a boring game. The table was beautiful, and the crowd was great.

“That is as good as I've played this week."

Allen will either face Ryan Day or Robbie Williams in Sunday's final match-up.

