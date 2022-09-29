A cagey encounter between two familiar foes went the distance late into the Milton Keynes evening, with neither able to consistently produce consistently accurate offensive or defensive play.

It was Trump who appeared to be clicking into gear late on, registering the only century of the match to force a decider.

But Allen, just about, held his nerve to deny Trump a chance at usurping Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the world rankings.

"I made it harder for myself than I needed it to be," Allen told ITV after securing victory. "I let Judd back into the match and it looked like he might go on and win the decider like to players do but I just hung in there and made a decent 55.

"It was a tricky one. But I'm very happy to get over the line.

"Any win over Judd is a good one and I'm just lucky that he wasn't quite at his best because apparently when he is at his best he beats me ten out of ten."

A scrappy opener saw both players trade positional and safety errors, with neither able to settle into a fluent scoring rhythm.

A curious safety attempt from Trump allowed Allen a second chance to construct a frame-winning visit, the Northern Irishman duly striking first with a 68.

The second frame followed a similar pattern, and again it was Allen emerging on top.

A break of 53 in the next was not, however, sufficient for Allen to continue to build his advantage.

Having brought up his half-century with a pink, Allen missed a long red to the yellow corner pocket to allow Trump in for a crucial steal.

The Englishman levelled things up one frame later. Having moved into a 31-point lead, Trump was prepared to be proactive to end an extended safety battle, leaving Allen a difficult pot.

A powerfully struck red rattled in and out of the jaws and back into potting position for Trump, who cleared to the pink to return the match to all square.

Allen had beaten Trump eleven time previously and appeared unnerved by the apparent momentum swing.

Two errors on colours - the first a simple pink to the middle which the 2019 world champion appeared to cue across, the second a rather tougher black - opened the door for Allen to re-establish his ascendancy, fighting his way to another sloppy frame.

It was an encounter, though, that always appeared like it may require a decider, and so it proved.

At last Trump was able to move up through the gears amongst the balls, striking swiftly and efficiently to speed up to his first significant break of the match.

With the pink in baulk it was with black and blue that the 33-year-old powered up to a century, only an in-off on the brown halting him at a tally of 109 to force the sixth career decider between the pair.

Trump again started well in the seventh, but oddly eschewed multiple opportunities to open the bunch as he tried to build a match-winning lead.

His eventual attempt failed to generate much and a lost cue ball ended the break at 38.

A slice of fortune helped Allen take advantage. The Northern Irishman skewed a red over the corner but a fortunate roll hid the white from it, forcing a bold swerve from Trump.

The white's curve took it sliding by ball and pocket and into another red, allowing Allen to return to the table with scoring opportunities apparent.

But his lack of scoring feel continued to show, Allen thrice running out of position before eventually missing a red to the corner.

He was grateful, then, to a friendly spotted black that prevented Trump cashing in, and a final error from the Englishman allowed Allen to at last conclude proceedings.

Allen and Selby's marquee quarter-final clash sees the two top-ranked players remaining in the competition collide, with only one of the world's top 16 set to reach the British Open last four.

"It gets easier in this tournament for me doesn't it!" Allen joked about Selby, who struck a brilliant maximum on his way to a win over Jack Lisowski earlier in the evening session.

"Obviously Trump today and Mark tomorrow. It's going to be really, really tough. I need to play better than I have been but I'm still here.

"I've got an OK record against Mark. I really enjoy playing the top players it's when you feel you're getting tested the most and it's one I'm looking forward to."

Joining Allen and Selby in the last eight is Noppon Saengkham after a 4-0 thrashing of Jordan Brown.

A fine 116 set the Thai player on his way at the Marshall Arena, sealing victory with breaks of 57 and 62 in the fourth to knock out Brown.

Saengkham will take on Jamie Jones.

Breaks of 138 and 135 were not enough, meanwhile, for Anthony Hamilton to survive the challenge of Yuan Sijun.

The Chinese youngster got off to a hot start with a 94 and century of his own, but three scores of significance enabled Hamilton to take him to a decider.

But it was the man 31 years his opponent's junior who took frame seven.

Yuan awaits another experienced face in the form of Ryan Day.

