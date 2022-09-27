Thanks for joining us

We will be back at 6:45pm tonight with Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson colliding before defending champion Mark Williams meets Ben Woollaston. See you back here for more British Open drama.

British Open Higgins dumped out by impressive Yuan, Selby comfortably through AN HOUR AGO

Selby 4-1 Joyce

Mark Selby contributed 110, 74, 55 and 54 to advance to the last 32. The four-time world champion looks to be in fine touch.

17:00 – Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Stuart Bingham

Jordan Brown 4-1 Ng On Yee

Lu Ning 4-1 Zhou Yuelong

Xiao Guodong 4-1 Peter Lines

Mark Selby 4-1 Mark Joyce

Craig Steadman 3-1 Ben Mertens

Cao Yupeng 3-2 Dylan Emery

Higgins 3-4 Yuan

What a match that proved to be. Yuan taking his place in tonight's draw for the third round.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (64-66)

Well, Higgins escapes from a snooker, but he has left the yellow over a middle pocket. In goes the yellow for Yuan. So nervous out there. In goes the green and he needs the remaining four colours to complete the win. Higgins should have won this match, but has somehow blown it. Yuan sees out the colours quite brilliantly and he is a 4-3 winner. That will sting Higgins, but full credit to Yuan.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (64-15)

A safety error by Higgins and the final four reds are in the open. This match not yet put to bed. Is there another twist?

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (64-8)

Higgins reaching the key juncture of this break. Not far from the winning post. Fully dialled into his work with five reds left up. Brilliant cut on a red, up for the blue. This looks like the match right here. But he misses the match ball red. 56 in it, 59 still on table.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (18-8)

Well, Higgins planted a red onto black to concede seven points. Yuan opted to put Higgins back in and he has come up with a quite fantastic long red. Shot of the match you would suggest. But black has been forced onto the pink spot and that doesn't make the run for the line too easy.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (0-0)

57 and 72 from Yuan in that sixth frame. Chance was there for Higgins, but not taken.

