Judd Trump will be the top drawer at the British Open this afternoon with the Bristolian in action against Xu Si on Thursday.

Join us shortly for our live text updates from the event with Zhao Xintong v Noppon Saengkham another key match to follow.

Today's schedule

13:00

Ding Junhui [49] v Robbie Williams [60]

Craig Steadman [59] v Matthew Stevens [55]

Jimmy Robertson [63] v Ryan Day [27]

Zhao Xintong [64] v Noppon Saengkham [36]

14:00

Zhao Jianbo [50] v Yuan SiJun [67]

Yan Bingtao [53] v Jordan Brown [21]

Gary Wilson [55] v Mark Allen [13]

Xu Si [56] v Judd Trump [2]

O'Sullivan conqueror reveals sad reason for weight loss

Alexander Ursenbacher admitted earlier this week that the death of his pet cat prompted him to unintentionally shed weight ahead of his shock 4-1 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the British Open first round.

The Swiss world No. 63 enjoyed a third victory against the seven-time world champion in four career meetings on Monday evening with O'Sullivan remarkably off the boil and contributing a highest break of only 45 in the five frames.

Ursenbacher did not have to perform at peak levels to progress with timely runs of 69 and 51 enough to seal his progress after previously defeating the world No. 1 at the 2019 Welsh Open and 2020 UK Championship.

'I hated it' - O'Sullivan on why he did not enjoy winning seventh world title

“I have lost weight recently. My cat died in April and that helped because I was so upset I couldn’t eat anything. Then after that I didn’t put it back on," he told reporters after securing a last-64 meeting with Joe O'Connor in Milton Keynes.

The former English Open semi-finalist said he was thrilled to claim the win with his mum in attendance for the first time at a professional event.

“I didn’t think my mum was ever going to come over and watch me because of her work schedule," he commented.

“It surprised me when I saw her this morning, I was so happy and I thought there was no way I was going to give in tonight. I was really nervous all day, I was anxious and couldn’t eat.

"She’s the best mum you could wish for but that put pressure on me because I wanted to make her proud."

