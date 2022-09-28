Judd Trump eased into the last 32 of the British Open with a comprehensive 4-0 whitewash of Dean Young.

Former world champion Trump required a lengthy first frame to get the ball rolling, however, missing an easy pink early on to give his Scottish opponent something to play for.

Young was unable to capitalise however and Trump saw out the frame with a break of 52.

The second frame was far more straightforward, although the world No. 2 missed out on a century after finishing on 84.

He did go on to hit three figures in the third, as a clearance of 100 pretty much ended the match as contest.

Young attempted to rally in the fourth but after missing a simple black, Trump wrapped up the proceedings in style.

He now faces Xu Si in the next round after the Chinese player beat David Grace 4-2.

Elsewhere, Yan Bingtao was also a 4-0 winner as he swept aside Andy Lee.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's surprise conqueror Alexander Ursenbacher saw his British Open interest come to an end as he was comfortably beaten 4-1 by Joe O'Connor.

