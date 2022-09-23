The British Open Trophy will be titled the Clive Everton Trophy in honour of the respected snooker journalist.

Everton recently retired as editor of Snooker Scene magazine at the age of 85. He had been at the helm of the sports title since 1972.

The former world amateur billiards championship semi-finalist was awarded an MBE for services to the sport in 2019 after a celebrated career working as a print journalist, author and TV commentator covering snooker for five decades.

The Worcester-born writer was a pivotal part of snooker's televised boom period in the 1980s when his voice became a household favourite alongside Ted Lowe and Jack Karnehm on the BBC.

“We felt that naming the British Open Trophy after Clive was a fitting tribute to him in the same month that he has retired from snooker journalism after more than 50 years," said World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson.

"He has made an outstanding contribution to our sport and we will reflect on that each year when the Clive Everton Trophy is lifted. We wish him every happiness in his retirement.”

The British Open runs between Monday 26 September until Sunday 2 October in Milton Keynes.

The winners of the Home Nations Series on Eurosport are all named after snooker icons with the Alex Higgins Trophy (Northern Ireland Open), Steve Davis Trophy (English Open), Stephen Hendry Trophy (Scottish Open) and Ray Reardon Trophy (Welsh Open) all familiar stanchions of the snooker calendar.

