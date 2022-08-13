European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi and three-time ranking event winner Marco Fu suffered early exits in British Open qualifying on Saturday.

Fan lost 4-0 to Crucible qualifier Jamie Clarke, who made breaks of 77, 59 and 50 with Fan's 54 in the third frame not enough to prevent the whitewash.

Ad

China's world No. 37 begins the defence of his European Masters title against Michael Judge in Furth on Tuesday.

British Open Hamilton whitewashes White at British Open, Gilbert eases through 14 HOURS AGO

Former Scottish Open finalist Cao Yupeng completed a 4-1 victory against three-time ranking event winner Marco Fu on the other table at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.

Fu won the first frame with a 50 knock before Cao rolled in 60, 69 and 55 to seal his place in the random last-64 draw.

‘How did he get the cue ball there?’ - World Championship top shots featuring Trump and O’Sullivan

Mark Williams is the defending British Open champion after a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in last year's final.

The world's top 16 all begin their respective campaigns at the season's third ranking event in Milton Keynes next month.

Latest British Open qualifying results

Jamie Clarke 4-0 Fan Zhengyi

Cao Yupeng 4-1 Marco Fu

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

British Open Liang questions referee's placement in 'bang out of order' controversy at British Open YESTERDAY AT 21:12