After a brief break, the 2022-23 snooker season resumes with the British Open where Ronnie O’Sullivan will return for the first time since July.

The 46-year-old will be chasing a second British Open, 28 years after he defeated Thai icon James Wattana 9-4 for his first triumph in 1994.

The defending champion is Mark Williams, who has shown signs of his best form over the last 12 months, including a narrow defeat to Judd Trump in a classic semi-final.at the World Championship.

When is the British Open 2022? And where?

The British Open will be held in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom from September 26 to October 2 at the Marshall Arena.

The venue was regularly used when snooker returned from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

How to watch the British Open 2022

In the UK, ITV4 have the rights to showcase the British Open with coverage from 13:00 and 19:00 each day from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2.

For the rest of Europe, you can watch all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+

Daily reports and news will be published online on eurosport.co.uk.

Who is playing? Ronnie O’Sullivan returns

Qualifying matches involving the top 16 seeds have been held over to be played on the opening day of action.

O’Sullivan will make his eagerly anticipated return after missing the European Masters due to medical reasons, after suffering from tennis elbow in the summer.

The world champion will play Alexander Ursenbacher in his first competitive match since July whilst defending champion Williams will take on Andres Petrov and Trump faces Dean Young.

In qualifying, Ng On-yee beat Ken Doherty 4-3 in what she called as “one of the best matches of her life”.

Where is Neil Robertson

"I've got a young family now so I don't need to play in every tournament these days," explained Robertson.

"I used to play in most tournaments, but I'm playing for fun now. My family is really important to me, they're my inspiration to win.

"It gives you a really great buzz to have them there with me when I win tournaments, they're the memories I love creating.”

What is the format at British Open 2022?

In a minor change to last year, the tournament will be best of seven frames up to and including the Last 16. The quarter-finals will be best of nine frames the semi-finals best of 11 frames, and the final will be best of 19.

The draw after round two is open so a top player could play another top player before the latter stages of the event.

What is the British Open 2022 schedule? (UK time)

Monday September 26 – Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00: 16 held-over Round 1 matches

Tuesday September 27 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00: Last 64 matches

Wednesday September 28 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00: Last 32 matches

Thursday September 29 – Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00: Last 16 matches

Friday September 30– Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00: Two quarter-finals in the afternoon and two in the evening

Saturday October 1 – Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi-final 2 at 19:00

Sunday October 2– Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00

British Open Last 64 draw in full

Jamie Jones v Elliot Slessor

Zhao Xintong or Bai Langning v Stuart Bingham or Lei Peifan

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei or Joe Perry

Zhang Jiankang v Jak Jones

David Gilbert v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby or Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce

Jordan Brown v Ng On Yee

Craig Steadman v Ben Mertens

Jack Lisowski or Dominic Dale v Mitchell Mann

John Higgins or Andy Hicks v Yuan Sijun

Luca Brecel or Graeme Dott v Anthony McGill or Wu Yize

David Grace v Xu Si

Dean Young v Judd Trump or Si Jiahui

Li Hang v Mark Allen or Stuart Carrington

Andy Lee v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown

Gerard Greene v Ryan Day

Lu Ning v Zhou Yuelong

Ben Woollaston v Mark Williams or Andres Petrov

Tian Pengfei v Jimmy Robertson

Robbie Williams v Lukas Kleckers

Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Clarke

Kyren Wilson or Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins or Duane Jones

Noppon Saengkham v Fraser Patrick

Chen Zifan v Ross Muir

John Astley v Chang Bingyu

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Stevens

Xiao Guodong v Peter Lines

Ronnie O’Sullivan or Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O’Connor

Dylan Emery v Cao Yupeng

Shaun Murphy or Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda

Zhao Jianbo v Ian Burns

Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miahg

Prize money

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £20,500

Quarter-final: £12,000

Last 16: £8,000

Last 32: £5,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £478,000

