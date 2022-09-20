After a brief break, the 2022-23 snooker season resumes with the British Open where Ronnie O’Sullivan will return for the first time since July.
O’Sullivan has not played a competitive match for over two months due to medical reasons, after revealing he has suffered from tennis elbow.
The 46-year-old will be chasing a second British Open, 28 years after he defeated Thai icon James Wattana 9-4 for his first triumph in 1994.
The defending champion is Mark Williams, who has shown signs of his best form over the last 12 months, including a narrow defeat to Judd Trump in a classic semi-final.at the World Championship.
Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Zhao Xintong could all go deep into the third ranking event of the season.
When is the British Open 2022? And where?
The British Open will be held in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom from September 26 to October 2 at the Marshall Arena.
The venue was regularly used when snooker returned from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
How to watch the British Open 2022
In the UK, ITV4 have the rights to showcase the British Open with coverage from 13:00 and 19:00 each day from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2.
For the rest of Europe, you can watch all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Daily reports and news will be published online on eurosport.co.uk.
Who is playing? Ronnie O’Sullivan returns
Qualifying matches involving the top 16 seeds have been held over to be played on the opening day of action.
O’Sullivan will make his eagerly anticipated return after missing the European Masters due to medical reasons, after suffering from tennis elbow in the summer.
The world champion will play Alexander Ursenbacher in his first competitive match since July whilst defending champion Williams will take on Andres Petrov and Trump faces Dean Young.
In qualifying, Ng On-yee beat Ken Doherty 4-3 in what she called as “one of the best matches of her life”.
Ali Carter suffered a surprise 4-1 defeat to world No. 71 Hammad Miah with fan favourites Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White also beaten.
Where is Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson has decided to not play the early part of the new snooker season, choosing to skip the Championship League, European Masters and British Open.
"I've got a young family now so I don't need to play in every tournament these days," explained Robertson.
"I used to play in most tournaments, but I'm playing for fun now. My family is really important to me, they're my inspiration to win.
"It gives you a really great buzz to have them there with me when I win tournaments, they're the memories I love creating.”
What is the format at British Open 2022?
In a minor change to last year, the tournament will be best of seven frames up to and including the Last 16. The quarter-finals will be best of nine frames the semi-finals best of 11 frames, and the final will be best of 19.
The draw after round two is open so a top player could play another top player before the latter stages of the event.
What is the British Open 2022 schedule? (UK time)
Monday September 26 – Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00: 16 held-over Round 1 matches
Tuesday September 27 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00: Last 64 matches
Wednesday September 28 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00: Last 32 matches
Thursday September 29 – Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00: Last 16 matches
Friday September 30– Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00: Two quarter-finals in the afternoon and two in the evening
Saturday October 1 – Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi-final 2 at 19:00
Sunday October 2– Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00
British Open Last 64 draw in full
Jamie Jones v Elliot Slessor
Zhao Xintong or Bai Langning v Stuart Bingham or Lei Peifan
Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei or Joe Perry
Zhang Jiankang v Jak Jones
David Gilbert v Lyu Haotian
Mark Selby or Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce
Jordan Brown v Ng On Yee
Craig Steadman v Ben Mertens
Jack Lisowski or Dominic Dale v Mitchell Mann
John Higgins or Andy Hicks v Yuan Sijun
Luca Brecel or Graeme Dott v Anthony McGill or Wu Yize
David Grace v Xu Si
Dean Young v Judd Trump or Si Jiahui
Li Hang v Mark Allen or Stuart Carrington
Andy Lee v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown
Gerard Greene v Ryan Day
Lu Ning v Zhou Yuelong
Ben Woollaston v Mark Williams or Andres Petrov
Tian Pengfei v Jimmy Robertson
Robbie Williams v Lukas Kleckers
Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Clarke
Kyren Wilson or Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins or Duane Jones
Noppon Saengkham v Fraser Patrick
Chen Zifan v Ross Muir
John Astley v Chang Bingyu
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Stevens
Xiao Guodong v Peter Lines
Ronnie O’Sullivan or Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O’Connor
Dylan Emery v Cao Yupeng
Shaun Murphy or Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda
Zhao Jianbo v Ian Burns
Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miahg
Prize money
Winner: £100,000
Runner-up: £45,000
Semi-final: £20,500
Quarter-final: £12,000
Last 16: £8,000
Last 32: £5,000
Last 64: £3,000
Highest break: £5,000
Total: £478,000
