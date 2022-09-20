Mark Williams admits he would be happy to win one tournament this season ahead of his British Open title defence in Milton Keynes.

The three-time world champion meets tour newcomer Andres Petrov in his opening match at the Marshall Arena on Monday with a last-64 tie against Ben Woollaston the reward for victory.

Ad

He insists he has one eye on bringing up a quarter century of ranking titles in the months ahead.

Snooker What can we expect as World Doubles returns to snooker calendar? 18/09/2022 AT 08:34

The Welshman lifted the British Open with a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in the final a year ago and reached the Masters and World Championship semi-finals last season with two agonising defeats to Neil Robertson (6-5) and Judd Trump (17-16) respectively.

Williams turned professional in 1992, but the world No. 8 is arguably playing the best snooker of his gilded career having reached the semi-finals of the European Masters in a 6-2 defeat to an inspired Barry Hawkins last month

"To come through and win 24 events, including a few worlds, a couple of UK Championships and the Masters. I have nothing left to prove to anybody. I will enjoy whatever time I have left playing," he said

“If someone said I’d win a competition at the start of last season, I’d have bit their hand off.

"I think the same this season and if I could get my hands on silverware again, it would be brilliant. It is going to get harder as the years go by, but one thing I am good at is giving 100%. I will always be out their trying my hardest to get the win."

'Just amazing stuff, it really is!' - Williams and Higgins get raucous welcome ahead of final frame

"Ultimate Pool looks exciting to get involved with and I’ve been impressed with the events and high standard on show," he said. "It’s going to be very difficult for me, but I will enjoy the challenge.”

Snooker Top 10 shots of 2021/22: Which one gets your vote? 15/09/2022 AT 11:05