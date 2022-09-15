Mark Williams is set to join fellow snooker professionals Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Mark Allen by deploying his green baize skills on the pool table.

The Welshman – world champion in 2000, 2003 and 2018 – intends to combine his commitments to the World Snooker Tour circuit by appearing as regular on the Ultimate Pool tour.

"I’m really looking forward to giving the Ultimate Pool circuit a go," said Williams after being handed a wildcard to compete on the 88-player professional roster. "I have been playing a lot of 8-ball pool recently and it has been fun.

"Ultimate Pool looks exciting to get involved with and I’ve been impressed with the events and high standard on show. It’s going to be very difficult for me, but I will enjoy the challenge!”

With a four-week break in the snooker calendar, Williams is the latest player to make the switch.

Former Masters holder Mark Allen impressed at the Ultimate Pool Players Championship earlier this month with four-time Crucible winner Mark Selby teaming up with brother-in-law Gareth Potts to reach the last 16 of the Ultimate Pool Pairs Cup.

Williams is set to begin the defence of his British Open title against Andres Petrov on Monday 26 September in Milton Keynes.

