Judd Trump stormed into the last 16 of the British Open on Thursday with an impressive 4-0 win over Xu Si that featured a century break of 124.

Trump got off to a fast start in the opening frame, knocking in a quick half-century break, but he was unable to see the frame through.

That gave Xu a chance to come back to the table and he reduced the gap to his opponent to just 11, but was unable to prevent Trump taking the opener.

Trump made another fast start in the second, getting to 62 before having to play safe due to a lack of position. Xu tried a long-range red but he missed and Trump was able to come back to the table and sink a red to the middle pocket to get himself going again.

A few shots later, he missed a corner red and Xu came back to the table. But the 24-year-old could not put anything together and Trump was able to clear up to move into a 2-0 lead.

The third frame was slower and tense to begin with but Trump broke the ice again with a fantastic red to the middle. That got Trump ticking into top gear as he knocked in a fabulous century break of 124 to move one away from victory.

The final frame saw Xu put up a bit more of a fight but it still was not enough as Trump made him pay when he got on the table, sealing victory in a little over an hour.

Trump will face the winner of the match between Gary Wilson and Mark Allen.

