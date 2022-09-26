Shaun Murphy potted the last black of the match along with the white to condemn him to defeat against Gary Wilson at the British Open on Monday afternoon.
Seeded No. 8 to Wilson’s 32, the experienced Englishman was the favourite going into the match and looked likely to scrape by in the decider.
Ad
Murphy trailed 49-19 in the last frame but battled back and had a chance to clear up.
British Open
'Rubbish' - Hendry laments 'worst' O'Sullivan performance in a 'few years'
Murphy sunk a routine pink to move 51-49 clear of his opponent and settled to cut the black into the bottom left.
While he accurately potted the black, he glanced the white into the middle left, giving Wilson a 56-51 surprise victory, which also gifted him the match.
- Federer proves importance of ambassadors in sport - especially snooker
- Selby beats Waldden, Williams also through at British Open
- British Open 2022 - LIVE
Wilson’s win moves him into the second round where he will play Zhang Anda on Wednesday.
“I was the most surprised out of anybody," said Wilson, who was runner-up at the 2021 British Open.
"I was sitting in my chair thinking I had lost. Shaun’s a lovely bloke and took it in great spirits. I’ve never actually won a game at this venue, and that was in my mind as he was he was clearing and up.
"Then all of a sudden, something stupid like that happens. I’m not sure whether he had a kick or just hit it a bit thick.
“I’m playing with a new cue and it didn’t feel great, it just felt heavy. I missed so many easy balls and played so many bad safeties, I just didn’t feel comfortable at all. I’m always hard on myself but I do try to look at positives as well.”
British Open
Ursenbacher shocks under-par O'Sullivan at British Open, Trump beats Si
British Open
Selby beats Walden, Williams also through at British Open
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad