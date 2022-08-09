Stephen Hendry lost 4-1 to world No. 70 Zhang Anda in the qualifying round for the British Open at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.

The seven-time world champion responded to a break of 59 in the second frame by rolling in a 54 in the third frame to trail 2-1, but lost the final two frames without registering a point as the man dubbed 'Mighty Mouse' finished with knocks of 78 and 75 to reach the last 64.

Ad

Qualifying taking place in Wigan between August 9-14, but Hendry – who edged out Zhang 10-9 in the first round of the 2010 World Championship – will take no further part in a tournament he won four times between 1988 and 2003.

British Open Who does O'Sullivan face at British Open? Williams defends title 23/07/2022 AT 05:56

The British Open is the third ranking event of the season and will be staged in Milton Keynes between September 26-2 October with the world's top 16 beginning their campaign at the finals venue.

All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.

The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday 2 October.

'One from the archives' - Hendry makes fantastic brown to win frame

Latest British Open qualifying results

Robbie Williams 4-3 Ashley Hugill

4-3 Ashley Hugill Steven Hallworth 4-2 Julien Leclercq

4-2 Julien Leclercq Zhao Jianbo 4-3 Jackson Page

4-3 Jackson Page Zhang Anda 4-1 Stephen Hendry

4-1 Stephen Hendry Xu Si 4-2 Himanshu Dinesh Jain

4-2 Himanshu Dinesh Jain Chen Zifan 4-2 Mink Nutcharut

--

Watch top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters When is the European Masters? How to watch, full draw, why Higgins and Robertson aren't playing 2 HOURS AGO