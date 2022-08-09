Stephen Hendry lost 4-1 to world No. 70 Zhang Anda in the qualifying round for the British Open at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.
The seven-time world champion responded to a break of 59 in the second frame by rolling in a 54 in the third frame to trail 2-1, but lost the final two frames without registering a point as the man dubbed 'Mighty Mouse' finished with knocks of 78 and 75 to reach the last 64.
Qualifying taking place in Wigan between August 9-14, but Hendry – who edged out Zhang 10-9 in the first round of the 2010 World Championship – will take no further part in a tournament he won four times between 1988 and 2003.
British Open
Who does O'Sullivan face at British Open? Williams defends title
23/07/2022 AT 05:56
The British Open is the third ranking event of the season and will be staged in Milton Keynes between September 26-2 October with the world's top 16 beginning their campaign at the finals venue.
Mark Williams is defending the title after a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in last season's final in Leicester.
All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.
The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday 2 October.

Latest British Open qualifying results

  • Robbie Williams 4-3 Ashley Hugill
  • Steven Hallworth 4-2 Julien Leclercq
  • Zhao Jianbo 4-3 Jackson Page
  • Zhang Anda 4-1 Stephen Hendry
  • Xu Si 4-2 Himanshu Dinesh Jain
  • Chen Zifan 4-2 Mink Nutcharut
