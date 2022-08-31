Ronnie O'Sullivan will not return to action at a ranking event until the British Open next month, but the snooker GOAT already knows his potential path to the last 32 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The current world champion will open his title quest against Swiss No. 1 Alexander Ursenbacher on Monday 26 September with the winner of that tie drawn against former Welsh Open semi-finalist Joe O'Connor in the second round.

O'Conner secured his spot in the main draw after a 4-1 victory over Chris Wakelin during qualifying in Wigan.

The season's third ranking tournament, which returns again after its successful rebirth last year following a 17-year absence, will be staged between 26 September and 2 October with all matches involving the top 16 seeds held over until the finals venue.

O'Sullivan will be chasing a second British Open, a remarkable 28 years after he defeated Thai icon James Wattana 9-4 for his first triumph in 1994.

Recent European Masters finalists Kyren Wilson and Barry Hawkins are on course for a repeat encounter in the last 64 in Milton Keynes if both men win their respective openers.

Defending champion Mark Williams will take on Ben Woollaston in the last 64 if he can overcome Andres Petrov in the first round, with world No. 2 Judd Trump in line to face Si Jiahui if he can dispatch Scotland's Dean Young, a 4-2 winner over Liang Wenbo in qualifying.

All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.

The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final set to take place on Sunday 2 October.

British Open last-64 draw

Jamie Jones v Elliot Slessor

Zhao Xintong or Bai Langning v Stuart Bingham or Lei Peifan

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei or Joe Perry

Zhang Jiankang v Jak Jones

David Gilbert v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby or Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce

Jordan Brown v Ng On Yee

Craig Steadman v Ben Mertens

Jack Lisowski or Dominic Dale v Mitchell Mann

John Higgins or Andy Hicks v Yuan Sijun

Luca Brecel or Graeme Dott v Anthony McGill or Wu Yize

David Grace v Xu Si

Dean Young v Judd Trump or Si Jiahui

Li Hang v Mark Allen or Stuart Carrington

Andy Lee v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown

Gerard Greene v Ryan Day

Lu Ning v Zhou Yuelong

Ben Woollaston v Mark Williams or Andres Petrov

Tian Pengfei v Jimmy Robertson

Robbie Williams v Lukas Kleckers

Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Clarke

Kyren Wilson or Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins or Duane Jones

Noppon Saengkham v Fraser Patrick

Chen Zifan v Ross Muir

John Astley v Chang Bingyu

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Stevens

Xiao Guodong v Peter Lines

Ronnie O’Sullivan or Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O’Connor

Dylan Emery v Cao Yupeng

Shaun Murphy or Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda

Zhao Jianbo v Ian Burns

Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miah

