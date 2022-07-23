World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been handed a match with Swiss No. 1 Alexander Ursenbacher as he begins his quest for a second British Open title at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Ad

O'Sullivan is certain to be in action at the finals venue on the opening day of the tournament with the record 39-time ranking event winner chasing a second British Open, 28 years after he defeated James Wattana 9-4 for his 1st title triumph in 1994.

Championship League 'Very tough conditions' – Allen makes winning start to new season at Championship League YESTERDAY AT 23:05

He lost 6-5 to Ursenbacher in the last 64 of the UK Championship in 2020 and suffered a 4-2 defeat to the world No. 62 in the last 32 of the 2019 Welsh Open, but completed a 3-1 win over the former English Open semi-finalist at the Championship League earlier this month.

'He can win 10' - White says 'greatest ever' O'Sullivan can break world titles record

Judd Trump meets Si Jiahui in his tournament opener with four-time world champion Mark Selby drawn against the rejuvenated Ricky Walden, who has moved up to 18th in the world after slumping to 46 two years ago amid restrictive back problems.

All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.

The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday 2 October.

British Open draw

Mark Allen v Stuart Carrington

Alexander Ursenbacher v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Anthony Hamilton v Jimmy White

Xiao Guodong v David Lilley

Jak Jones v Andrew Pagett

Ricky Walden v Mark Selby

Elliot Slessor v Sean O’Sullivan

Zak Surety v Ross Muir

Peter Lines v Robert Milkins

Michael Judge v Craig Steadman

Andy Lee v Barry Pinches

Fraser Patrick v Alfie Burden

Michael White v Noppon Saengkham

Fergal O’Brien v Chang Bingyu

Matthew Stevens v Stephen Maguire

Fan Zhengyi v Jamie Clarke

John Astley v Rod Lawler

Peng Yisong v Dylan Emery

Duane Jones v Barry Hawkins

Mark Joyce v Asjad Iqbal

Cao Yupeng v Marco Fu

Ben Woollaston v James Cahill

Joe O’Connor v Chris Wakelin

Jamie O’Neill v David Grace

Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson

Jenson Kendrick v Zhou Yuelong

Mark King v Lyu Haotian

Tom Ford v Mitchell Mann

Mark Davis v Kyren Wilson

Gerard Greene v Sanderson Lam

David Gilbert v Aaron Hill

Hammad Miah v Ali Carter

Zhang Jiankang v Reanne Evans

Joe Perry v Hossein Vafaei

Liang Wenbo v Dean Young

Adam Duffy v Ian Burns

Rebecca Kenna v Ryan Day

Jamie Jones v Scott Donaldson

Anthony McGill v Wu Yize

Yuan Sijun v Anton Kazakov

Ng On Yee v Ken Doherty

Dominic Dale v Jack Lisowski

Tian Pengfei v Sam Craigie

Julien LeClercq v Muhammad Asif

Matthew Selt v Lu Ning

Judd Trump v Si Jiahui

Pang Junxu v Jordan Brown

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Martin Gould

Allan Taylor v Lukas Kleckers

Jimmy Robertson v Louis Heathcote

Ryan Thomerson v Ben Mertens

Ding Junhui v Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao v Oliver Brown

Bai Langning v Zhao Xintong

Himanshu Jain v Xu Si

Mink Nutcharut v Chen Zifan

Stephen Hendry v Zhang Anda

Andy Hicks v John Higgins

Lei Peifan v Stuart Bingham

Ashley Hugill v Robbie Williams

Mark Williams v Andres Petrov

Zhao Jianbo v Jackson Page

Graeme Dott v Luca Brecel

Liam Highfield v Li Hang

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

Championship League 'I want to buy a pool club' – Gilbert reveals plan after reaching Championship League last 32 20/07/2022 AT 21:33