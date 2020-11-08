Mark Allen ended his two-year trophy drought with a 10-6 win over defending champion Neil Robertson in the Champion of Champions final in Milton Keynes.

Allen established a 5-4 lead after the first session with breaks of 101, 55, 110 and 67 as Robertson stayed in touch with runs of 121, 63 and back-to-back centuries of 108 and 109 in restoring parity at 4-4 behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena.

It was the last time the 2010 world champion would be on level terms in the contest as a break of 84 saw the Antrim man punish Robertson for breaking down in the 40s to lead 6-4.

A 67 saw Robertson again reduce his arrears before 53 from Allen saw him move 7-5 to the good. The world number three made it 7-6 by pinching the final frame before the mid-session interval, but it was to be the last frame Robertson won of the contest.

Indeed, Allen seemed to sense the danger as classy breaks of 119, 70 and 105 saw him sprint over the line in style.

It is his first major title since he lifted the Scottish Open in December 2018, the same year in which he claimed the Masters title at the Alexandra Palace.

“Beating the world No.1, 2 and 3 in succession to win a big tournament like this, it’s what we play for,” said Allen. “A few splits here and there and that could have been a lot closer, because Neil didn’t look like missing when he was in.

“My safety was pretty good all day and I feel like I played pretty well. Guys like Neil, Ronnie, Judd and (Mark) Selby, they make winning look easy and it’s not. I work really, really hard on the practice table and if I can pick up a tournament or two every season or every other season, I feel like I am doing well because the standard is that good."

