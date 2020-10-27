Neil Robertson begins the defence of his Champion of Champions title with a match against World Seniors champion Jimmy White after the draw for the £440,000 non-ranking event was made on Tuesday.

Four-times world champion John Higgins faces UK champion Ding Junhui in the other Group 1 encounter on the opening day on Monday 2 November behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy are the seeded players in Group 2. Masters champion Stuart Bingham and the winner of this week's Championship League on Friday make up the section. The highest ranked non-seed will face Murphy with the lower ranked player to face Trump.

If the Championship League winner has already qualified, David Gilbert will take the final spot as the highest ranked player not to have qualified.

Mark Selby meets Luca Brecel with Kyren Wilson facing Stephen Maguire in Group 4 on Wednesday.

Three-time Champion of Champions winner Ronnie O’Sullivan has been drawn against Michael Holt while Mark Allen faces Scott Donaldson in the other Group 3 match on Thursday.

It is the 10th staging event of the elite tournament first won by six-times world champion Ray Reardon in 1978.

ODDS

Judd Trump 7/4

Ronnie O'Sullivan 28/15

Neil Robertson 7/2

Mark Allen 11/2

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS DRAW

MONDAY, 2 NOVEMBER | GROUP 1

1pm | Group Semi-finals (best of 7)

Neil Robertson v Jimmy White

John Higgins v Ding Junhui

7pm | Group Final (best of 11)

Winner v Winner

TUESDAY, 3 NOVEMBER | GROUP 2

1pm | Group Semi-finals (best of 7)

Judd Trump v Stuart Bingham/CLS Winner

Shaun Murphy v Stuart Bingham/CLS Winner

7pm | Group Final (best of 11)

Winner v Winner

WEDNESDAY, 4 NOVEMBER | GROUP 4

1pm | Group Semi-finals (best of 7)

Mark Selby v Luca Brecel

Kyren Wilson v Stephen Maguire

7pm | Semi-Finals (best of 11)

Winner v Winner

THURSDAY, 5 NOVEMBER | GROUP 3

1pm | Group Semi-finals (best of 7)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael Holt

Mark Allen v Scott Donaldson

7pm | Semi-Finals (best of 11)

Winner v Winner

FRIDAY, 6 NOVEMBER

7pm | Semi-Final 1 (best of 11)

Group 1 Winner v Group 4 Winner

SATURDAY, 7 NOVEMBER

7pm | Semi-Final 1 (best of 11)

Group 2 Winner v Group 3 Winner

SUNDAY, 8 NOVEMBER

Final (Best of 19)

Former Champion of Champions winners

1978 Ray Reardon (Wal)

1980 Doug Mountjoy (Wal)

2013 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

2014 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

2015 Neil Robertson (Aus)

2016 John Higgins (Sco)

2017 Shaun Murphy (Eng)

2018 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

2019 Neil Robertson (Aus)

